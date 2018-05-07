Pundit Claims Man Utd or Liverpool Could Win Premier League By Signing Chelsea Star

By 90Min
May 07, 2018

Former Manchester United loanee Garth Crooks believes that his former side, as well as Champions League finalists Liverpool, could leapfrog Manchester City in the league table next season if they signed N'Golo Kanté from Chelsea.

The popular television pundit claimed that Kanté's performance against Jürgen Klopp's side on Sunday highlighted that the France international is back to his best, and Crooks even named the 27-year-old in his team of the week.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Crooks added that if Kanté was to up sticks this summer and move to either Manchester United or Liverpool that the Premier League title would follow suit.

"He has been so good at what he does I've almost run out of things to say about this player," Crooks told BBC Sport. "N'Golo Kanté was back to his masterful self against the Champions League finalists.

"If there was an interception to be made, he made it. However, what I have noticed is the growth in confidence in his overall game. He seldom gives the ball away and his passes always get to where they are intended."

Crooks went on to claim that Kanté could secure another Premier League winners medal at a third different club if he were to move this summer.

He added: "Kanté has won two Premier League titles with two different clubs and I dare say if he moved to Manchester United or Liverpool, the title would move there too."

