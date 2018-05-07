Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez says that he needs clarify on his future before the end of the season as he seeks assurances over transfer funds.

The Spaniard is loved by Newcastle fans for managing to maintain the club's Premier League status despite a lack of backing from owner Mike Ashley. The Magpies are 10th in the Premier League.

Benitez only has 12 months left on his current deal at St. James' Park and talks have been ongoing for weeks, but the former Liverpool manager appears to be growing impatient with the lack of progress.

“I need clarity before the summer...as soon as possible," said Benitez, as quoted by the Newcastle Chronicle. “It’s very clear. Everybody, the fans, they have the same feeling, and it’s something that we need to clarify. I need the club to do the right things. To clarify our ambitions and go for that.

“This is a massive club and we want to compete in the Premier League at a good level. What we have to do is the right things, that’s it. We cannot be thinking our position is seeing that we’re safe."

Benitez's quotes have triggered panic among Newcastle fans, who fear that he will leave the club if he does not get the necessary assurances.

Newcastle travel to Tottenham on Wednesday before hosting Chelsea on the final day of the season.