Sean Dyche Admits His Side Lacked 'Any Edge' After Gunners Run Riot in Emirates Stadium Drubbing

Burnley manager Sean Dyche admitted his side were second best in every department against Arsenal, as the Clarets were thrashed 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2), Alexandre Lacazette, Alex Iwobi and Saïd Kolasinac gave Arsenal a comfortable win in Arsene Wenger's last home game in charge of the club.

The Clarets boss admitted after the game that his players had perhaps lacked motivation for the occasion, whilst acknowledging that his side had been outgunned by superior opposition on the day.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“I think Arsenal raised their performance considerably today, but we came into the game on the back of yesterday’s news that we’d qualified for the Europa League," Dyche told BBC Sport.

"That meant all of a sudden we had nothing to play for and I think that showed. Players are human after all - and then if you add in what it stood for today, for Arsene and the whole occasion, we couldn’t find a performance.

“We lost Ashley Barnes early on, which didn’t help and we’re waiting on news from the hospital about an injury to his shoulder/collar bone."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

“But that’s not to take anything away from Arsenal. They were good and really turned up, but we just lacked that edge we play with. You need that edge, particularly when you play the big sides, but we just didn’t have it today and I understand that.





"These big sides can hurt you on any given days and sometimes reality bites. Today it did."

Dyche was also keen to praise the effect Arsene Wenger has had on football in general, citing the enormous contribution he has made to English football.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

“He has brought so much to the game. He and Sir Alex – who all our thoughts are with – are both titans of the game. Arsene is a legend of a manager and I think in 10 years’ time the Arsenal fans will be looking back and thinking what an era this has been.

“Our own fans were great again today and they were very appreciative of Arsene today, and rightly so. Now we look forward to being back at home next week and delivering a big performance to sign off with in front of our own fans.”

Burnley finish the season at home to Bournemouth next Sunday, with Dyche's side already guaranteed a best ever Premier League finish of 7th.