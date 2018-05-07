Sergio Ramos Hints at Reunion in China With Andres Iniesta After Final Clasico Meeting

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has joked about facing El Clásico rival Andres Iniesta again in a few years - though next time it could be over in China, rather than at the top level of Spanish football.

Iniesta played his last match against Real Madrid on Sunday evening, helping his side maintain their unbeaten run for the season in the 2-2 draw at Camp Nou. The match lived up to the usual hype, with flared tempers mixed with incredible quality, and many paid tribute to the soon to leave Iniesta after the match.

One such player was international teammate Ramos, who hinted that this might not have been the last time the two players come across each others' paths in their careers.

"Maybe Iniesta and I will meet in China in a few years," he said after the match had finished, via Marca.

Ramos was also asked about the refereeing decisions throughout the 90 minutes. Madrid were denied what seemed a clear penalty in the second half when Marcelo was fouled inside the box, and following the match, the referee has come under a lot of criticism; but Ramos isn't one of those critics.

"That's why there is a referee, as they are the specialists," he said. "We played a good game.

"We would have liked to break their unbeaten run, but this was the right path for preparing the final in Kiev."

With La Liga already decided, many would expect Madrid to begin preparations for the Champions League final against Liverpool. Los Blancos come up against Jurgen Klopp's men on May 26 in hopes of securing a third successive Champions League triumph.