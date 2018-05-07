Swansea vs Southampton Preview: Key Battle, Team News, Prediction & More

Swansea and Southampton meet on Tuesday in an epic Premier League clash that may seal the fortunes of one club. With both clubs level on 33 points, only goal difference separates the two teams - with Southampton sitting in 17th and Swansea just behind in the relegation zone in 18th.

Swansea head into the match having lost their last three matches, including Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth that dropped them back into the bottom three as Southampton drew 1-1 against Everton.

Southampton have failed to win 21 of their last 23 Premier League games with their inability to find the back of the net proving to be their undoing - the Saints have only scored 36 goals in 36 games.

This titanic battle between two teams desperate for three points will surely have plenty of drama, as each club will know that only a win will suffice in their efforts to escape relegation to the Championship.





Here's everything you need to know ahead of this relegation clash at the Liberty Stadium:

Key Battle

Jordan Ayew vs Wesley Hoedt

With both sides failing to score yet conceding plenty in the majority of their matches, it's simple to see that a tight game is the likeliest outcome on Tuesday. Thus, the battle between Jordan Ayew and Wesley Hoedt will prove crucial to the game's outcome.

Since the appointment of Carlos Carvalhal, Swansea have picked up vital points that saw them climb out of the bottom three, but they have struggled of late having failed to win in their last seven Premier League matches.

Jordan Ayew, who is Swansea's top goalscorer with seven league goals (as well as two assists) to his name this season, has been one of Swansea's better players this season. His running ability and speed will prove key on Tuesday if the Swans are to get anything out of this must-win match.

Up against the Cameroonian attacker will be Southampton's Wesley Hoedt, a player who joined the Saints from Lazio in the summer. Hoedt has been one of Southampton's better players this season having played in 26 of the Saints' league matches. He will be tasked with making life uncomfortable for Ayew.

Team News

Referee Michael Oliver will take charge of our crucial Tuesday night clash with @SouthamptonFC.



Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer and Kyle Bartley will be ruled out for Swansea, and Kyle Naughton is a doubt due to illness, and will be assessed prior to the match. Carvalhal could bring Andy King and Luciano Narsingh back into the side.

For Southampton, Mark Hughes will be without the suspended Maya Yoshida after he got sent off against Everton on Saturday, with Jack Stephens expected to deputise for the Japanese international. Mario Lemina was forced off with a thigh problem in the draw and Steven Davis remains sidelined, while Sofiane Boufal has been frozen out by Mark Hughes.

Potential Swansea Starting Lineup: Fabianski; van der Hoorn, Fernandez, Mawson; Roberts, Ki, King, Olsson; Narsingh, Andre Ayew; Jordan Ayew.





Potential Southampton Starting Lineup: McCarthy; Bednarek, Stephens, Hoedt; Soares, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Bertrand; Tadic, Redmond; Long.





Prediction

Swansea fell to a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth whilst Southampton drew 1-1 after a late deflected equaliser on Saturday. The Swans have now failed to win their last sever league games, however, the Welsh outfit have only lost one of their last six matches at the Liberty Stadium.

Southampton, who were left frustrated on Saturday as Everton scored a 96th minute equaliser in a match that only had four official minutes of added time awarded, have been winless in their last six away matches but have won three of their last four league encounters at Swansea.

Neither team will want to lose this vital game, but the emphasis will be on Swansea being at home and in the relegation zone. With that said, said a draw will probably be the most likely outcome in this tense affair.

Prediction: Swansea 1-1 Southampton