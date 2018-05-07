'There Are Ways Out for Both Parties': Chelsea Target Sarri Hints at Possible Napoli Departure

Reported Chelsea target and Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has hinted that his future may be away from Stadio San Paolo this summer, as the Blues prepare to make a move for the Italian once they finally sack Antonio Conte at the end of the season.

Both Conte and Sarri find themselves each in a precarious position having failed to live up to expectations this term.

While Conte's title defence at Chelsea has been a shambles, Sarri has come under fire from Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis over a lack of rotation allowing Juventus to increase their lead over Serie A to six points.

And now it very much seems that the Napoli boss has come to terms with an imminent departure, suggesting it is best to leave while the club's fans still love him.

"You can't find these fans elsewhere, this is a very important thing. But you also have to think about other aspects. But if this is going to end I want Napoli to be the memory of a lifetime for me," Sarri told Sky Sports Italy, via Daily Mail.

"If the president is happy with my work, then great. If he's not happy, then that's a pity, but there are ways out for both parties. If he calls me, I'll gladly talk.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

"What Napoli fans make you experience is remarkable, but it also puts fear in you that it could end. It can make you think that it might be best to walk away when there is still reciprocal love rather than risk moments of difficulty."

Then, in what seems like a 'come and get me' plea, Sarri admitted that he could easily be bought out of his Napoli deal should a team be looking to.

"There is a contract that has a clause worth €8m.

"We have 10 days [after the final league game] to evaluate the situation. The president gave me the chance to coach the team I've supported since childhood, a satisfaction very few people have enjoyed."