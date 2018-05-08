Arsenal Confident Jack Wilshere Will Extend Emirates Stay After Tabling Improved Deal

Arsenal are growing increasingly confident that Jack Wilshere will put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates after tabling an improved offer that reflects his recent upturn in form.

The Gunners had previously been unwilling to bend to Wilshere's wage demands following a plethora of injury and form related issues, and were willing to cut ties with the England international last summer.

However, with the 26-year-old set to become a free agent next month, the club have now made a second offer to the midfielder after the first proposal of £90,000-per-week, plus bonuses, was rejected.

According to the Telegraph, Arsenal's most recent offer is understood to keep Wilshere's basic wage at £110,000-per-week, whilst also including bonuses. The club's change of heart stems from the 26-year-old completing his highest number of matches (38) since his breakthrough season in 2010/11.

Moreover, the Gunners are hopeful that Wilshere is now behind the worst of his ankle and foot problems which have long plagued his career.

Wilshere is not without other suitors, however, as it is expected he could have more lucrative offers elsewhere, with Everton and Wolverhampton Wanders making their interest known for the midfielder who has been with the north London club since he was nine.

The report claims the England international could be waiting to discover who Arsene Wenger's successor is before making a final decision, although both parties are growing increasingly optimistic that he will be at the club next season, and beyond.

Tying up Wilshere to a new deal would come as a major boost for the Gunners heading into a busy transfer window which is expected to see a £50m budget carefully deliberated, with central defence expected to be the top priority.