Bayern Line Up Lewandowski Replacements As They Prepare for Life After Real Madrid Target

Bayern Munich are reportedly prepared to lose Robert Lewandowski this summer and have already drawn up a list of potential replacements, with Real Madrid and Manchester United potentially among those willing to offer the Polish super striker a new home.

This news comes despite Bayern's previous insistence that Lewandowski is not for sale, viewing him as a key member of their squad who can still produce for them at the highest level.

3.59 - The difference between xG (8.59) and goals (5) for Robert Lewandowski, making him the least clinical player in this #UCL season. Out. pic.twitter.com/FX9dnArMTt — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 3, 2018

Italian outlet Calciomercato report that, although Bayern have not placed him on the transfer list, Lewandowski has offers from big English and Spanish clubs which means that his departure cannot be ruled out.

The Bundesliga giants have already drawn up a list of potential replacements, which includes Atlético Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann. The France international has previously claimed that he will decide his future before the World Cup in Russia this summer.

The report from Calciomercato also claims that Bayern are potentially interested in Juventus striker Paulo Dybala and Anthony Martial of Manchester United. These names would add to the arrival of Leon Goretzka, who will be joining the club from Schalke this summer.

Dybala has scored 22 goals in 27 Serie A appearances for Juventus so far this season and will be one of the first names on Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli's squad list for this summer's World Cup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has not been in such great form. The Frenchman has only managed 11 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Their potential arrivals could contribute to a potentially hectic summer of ins and outs for Bayern Munich as they look to go further than the semi finals in next season's Champions League.

The report also states that Arturo Vidal has not been offered an extension to his Bayern contract, which expires in the summer of 2019.