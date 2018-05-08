Crystal Palace Preparing Bid for Injury Ravaged Hammers Star as Transfer Window Draws Near

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing winger Michail Antonio from London rivals West Ham this summer.

The 28-year-old has endured an injury hit season for the Hammers, featuring just 21 times in the Premier League after a catalogue of hamstring injuries. Despite that, as reported by The Sun, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has identified the former Reading and Southampton winger as a key target, as he looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The Eagles boss has successfully guided his team to Premier League safety, despite the club losing their first seven Premier League games without scoring a goal. They currently sit 11th in the table, four places above West Ham.

David Moyes' Hammers meanwhile have stagnated somewhat since sealing an outstanding 7th place finish under Slaven Bilic in 2015/16, with a host of off-field issues marring a disappointing all-round campaign.

Antonio may be tempted with a move to Selhurst Park, with many of his appearances recently coming in unfavourable positions - the natural right winger has found himself deployed at wing-back, on the left wing and even up front as a central striker this season.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

And despite signing a new four-year deal last summer, Antonio may seek a change of scenery in an effort to revive his fledgling international career with England.

Should Antonio depart, he may be one of a number of players who seek an exit from the London Stadium this summer, with strikers Andy Carroll and Javier Hernandez rumoured to be considering their options.

A move to Crystal Palace could suit both parties, as West Ham look to rebuild and Antonio looks to get things back on track.

