Dutch Giants Ajax to Make Move for Southampton Ace Should the Saints be Relegated

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Dutch giants Ajax have emerged as a potential suitor to Southampton ace Dusan Tadic, should the Saints be relegated at the end of the season. 

Ajax are resigned to losing attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech this summer and, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, have identified Tadic as his ideal replacement. 

The 29-year-old has been singing the praises of new manager Mark Hughes and seems to keen to continue to play under the new boss with the Saints. However, if the club do succumb to relegation, the Serbia international could be tempted to leave. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I think he [Hughes] needs to stay in Southampton because he is a great coach and he's a coach for Southampton – everyone can see that," said Tadic, as quoted by the Sun.

"It would be great for Southampton if he stayed. The most important thing now is that we stay in the league but he's great for Southampton.

"He's made a big difference. He's a great coach and he was a great player."

Tadic is contracted at Southampton until June 2020, but Ajax are confident that they can land their man, given the player's previous connection to Dutch football. 

The Saints midfielder has already played for two Dutch Eredivisie clubs in FC Groningen and FC Twente. According to De Telegraaf's report, Tadic was brought to Groningen by the club's former technical director Henk Veldmate. 

Veldmate happens to now be the head scout at Ajax and apparently has maintained a good relationship with Tadic. This could give the club an edge in the transfer market if the player decides he wants to leave Southampton this summer. 

Southampton's Premier League fate could be decided in their next game where they play in a massive relegation six-pointer against Swansea City. The Saints are level on points with the Swans, but have a superior goal difference. Victory at the Liberty Stadium could all-but confirm their stay in the top flight, and perhaps the future of their star midfielder. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)