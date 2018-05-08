Dutch Giants Ajax to Make Move for Southampton Ace Should the Saints be Relegated

Dutch giants Ajax have emerged as a potential suitor to Southampton ace Dusan Tadic, should the Saints be relegated at the end of the season.

Ajax are resigned to losing attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech this summer and, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, have identified Tadic as his ideal replacement.

The 29-year-old has been singing the praises of new manager Mark Hughes and seems to keen to continue to play under the new boss with the Saints. However, if the club do succumb to relegation, the Serbia international could be tempted to leave.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"I think he [Hughes] needs to stay in Southampton because he is a great coach and he's a coach for Southampton – everyone can see that," said Tadic, as quoted by the Sun.

"It would be great for Southampton if he stayed. The most important thing now is that we stay in the league but he's great for Southampton.

"He's made a big difference. He's a great coach and he was a great player."

228 - Since his Premier League debut, only five players created more chances from open play in the league than Dusan Tadic (228). Rumours. pic.twitter.com/3JaGYyHiv2 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 7, 2018

Tadic is contracted at Southampton until June 2020, but Ajax are confident that they can land their man, given the player's previous connection to Dutch football.

The Saints midfielder has already played for two Dutch Eredivisie clubs in FC Groningen and FC Twente. According to De Telegraaf's report, Tadic was brought to Groningen by the club's former technical director Henk Veldmate.

Veldmate happens to now be the head scout at Ajax and apparently has maintained a good relationship with Tadic. This could give the club an edge in the transfer market if the player decides he wants to leave Southampton this summer.

Southampton's Premier League fate could be decided in their next game where they play in a massive relegation six-pointer against Swansea City. The Saints are level on points with the Swans, but have a superior goal difference. Victory at the Liberty Stadium could all-but confirm their stay in the top flight, and perhaps the future of their star midfielder.