'Happy' Newcastle Loanee Drops Hint About a Future at St. James' Park Amid Uncertainty at Chelsea

After signing on loan from Chelsea in January, Kenedy has lit up Tyneside with his typically Brazilian flair and insatiable work rate.

Two goals and two assists for Newcastle have helped the club to rise out of a relegation scrap and into a battle to finish in the top half of the Premier League, a feat which has not been achieved since 2014.

After the 2-1 defeat to Watford on the weekend, Kenedy spoke to ESPN Brazil (via SportWitness) regarding his time playing in the famous black and white stripes.

"I really wish we had won, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be this time. But I’m happy for the end of the season I’ve done at Newcastle, I’m happy to be able to help the team, the squad is really good. Everyone welcomed me very well. I’m happy to be working at a great team.”

Rafa on Kenedy: “Kenedy has done really well for us. We will talk to @ChelseaFC about his future.” #NUFC pic.twitter.com/j5B3HVJfow — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 8, 2018

These comments will be music to the ears of Newcastle and manager Rafa Benítez. The prospect of signing the 22-year-old seems more likely after he added that his future with his parent club, Chelsea, is far from certain.



“At Chelsea there are lots of great players, so the chance was little. So I was playing in a little while. Then this opportunity came, I was very happy I could come to have continuity, to have more time to play", he said.

"My contract here ends at the end of the season. Then I go back to Chelsea, and my agents will decide where to go. Then the battle begins again.”

With Chelsea looking to rebuild their side after a less than stellar campaign, this could be the perfect opportunity for Newcastle to sign the young Brazilian on a permanent basis.