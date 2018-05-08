Iker Casillas Reveals He 'Does Not Miss Real Madrid' But Will Always Be a 'Madridista'

Legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas spent 25 years with Real Madrid throughout his illustrious career as he rose through the ranks, and following a two-year absence from the club he admitted he 'does not miss' it.

The 36-year-old was reportedly forced out of the Real Madrid by club president Florentino Perez in the summer of 2015, where he switched the Bernabeu for FC Porto's Estádio do Dragão.

The Spaniard capped off his second season with Porto in style after helping to secure the club's first Primeira Liga title in four-years on the weekend, ahead of bitter rivals Benfica.

Casillas sat down with Spanish radio station El Larguero and Casillas said, via AS: "I do not miss the Madird, they are stages in life that you have to go through.





"Real Madrid has given me everything, I've played great games, I've won titles, I've been to the national team, I'll be eternally grateful to Real Madrid.

"I'm still a Madridista and I enjoy Madrid and when you go out and you see that the team is winning it gives you a healthy envy, but I'm also very happy for the people who are there and Real Madrid they recognise you for having belonged to that club and that they congratulate you for the things that happen."

With Real Madrid securing their place in the Champions League final for the fourth time in five-years, following a semi-final victory over Bayern Munich, Casillas is confident that European Cup number 13 is well on its way.

On the final and their recent record in the competition, he added: "I will not be able to go, I hope it's a great game and Madrid will get their thirteenth Champions to remain the best club in the world.

"Incredible, the team they have is huge and this year they have played that trick in. In League and Cup has not been the Madrid we all expected, but they have eliminated PSG, Juventus and Bayern.

"They have made a spectacular European Cup and just need to put the icing on that cake, which is the 13th."