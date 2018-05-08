Juventus CEO Confident That Massimiliano Allegri Will Stay at the Club Despite Arsenal Interest

May 08, 2018

Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has assured fans of the club that the future of manager Massimiliano Allegri will be with La Vecchia Signora, following recent rumours regarding his future. 

Marotta was talking to La Gazetta dello Sport ahead of Wednesday's Coppa Italia final against AC Milan and seemed very optimistic that Juventus would retain the services of Allegri, who has been subject of interest from Arsenal.

"With Allegri we have a relationship that has worked and that works," Marotta explained. "After the completion of the Scudetto we will talk about the future, which I am sure will be full of success together."

The 61-year-old Italian also spoke about his burning desire to to win the Coppa Italia for a fourth consecutive season, but knows they will come up against an AC Milan team who will be difficult to beat.

"We had the pleasure of raising the Coppa Italia in the last three season and we would like to repeat this wonderful achievement on Wednesday," he said.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

"We also want to win as an act of love towards our wonderful fans.

"We will have a very motivated Milan in front of us because this is a fundamental objective for them, but we want to win".

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon remains calm, according to Marotta, despite recent controversy surrounding the comments he made towards referee Michael Oliver, after the Englishmen awarded Real Madrid a penalty against Juventus in the Champions League.

"Gigi is calm, as always when he prepares the big events: he is a great champion and the champions are such when the companies get better from their presence, Gigi is in effect an icon of our football."

