Liverpool Fans React to Rumours Linking Club With Move for Barcelona Forward

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Liverpool fans have reacted excitedly to news that the club may be interested in signing Barcelona youngster Ousmane Dembele in the summer. 

Dembele arrived at Camp Nou in the summer from Bundesliga giants Dortmund in a £135m deal. The 20-year-old's debut season with Ernesto Valverde's side has been heavily disrupted by a number of injury setbacks, however, and he has been limited to just nine La Liga starts.

In a recent press conference, the German tactician jokingly admitted he was interested, saying, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "Oooh, is he on the market? Now I am interested. I never comment on transfer rumours."

Klopp's not so serious admission has been greeted with excitement on social media: 



Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, Barcelona's club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that Dembele is not for sale. 

"The option of selling him is not on the table. We are finishing the season and then there will be meetings. He's an investment for the future. He is very young and we expect a lot from him," Bartomeu told Catalan radio station RAC 1.

Furthermore, the player himself has also flatly denied the rumours that he's set to leave the club. He told Telefoot, as quoted by the Express: ''I'm not going to leave after just one season.

''I signed a five-year contract with Barcelona. I'll be here for a long time. I'm not at the top of my game right now but little by little, I will return to my best. I'm working on my cardio, because I get tired very quickly."

