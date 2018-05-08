Liverpool Keen to Land World Cup Winner as Reds Seek Swift Replacement for Midfield Star

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Liverpool could look to land Juventus ace Sami Khedira as part of any potential deal involving Emre Can's widely speculated move to the Old Lady this summer.

Can has been a long-time target of the Bianconeri, with the 24-year-old German available to snap up as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Reds are now reportedly looking to negotiate a deal with former World Cup winner Khedira to be an immediate replacement - as per the Daily Mail.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 31-year-old has been at Juventus since 2015, after switching from La Liga giants Real Madrid. Although his age may come as a concern for Liverpool, the need for central midfield reinforcements may cause them to turn a blind eye in this situation.

Khedira's winning experience would add invaluable knowledge and know-how into a young Liverpool lineup, having lifted a Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A title, as well as the Champions League crown during the course of his career.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Liverpool will be boosted by an interview from the midfielder earlier in the week where he revealed his desire to play in the Premier League before he calls time on his career.

Khedira told Bild: "I'm not thinking about my future right now, but one day I would like to win the Premier League. I only have one year left on my contract here and will be 32 next year."

With Can's future still up in the air - as well as his availability for the Champions League final - the Reds will be eager to add a number of players to their midfield ranks, despite having already secured Naby Keita from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)