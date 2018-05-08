Liverpool Keen to Land World Cup Winner as Reds Seek Swift Replacement for Midfield Star

Liverpool could look to land Juventus ace Sami Khedira as part of any potential deal involving Emre Can's widely speculated move to the Old Lady this summer.

Can has been a long-time target of the Bianconeri, with the 24-year-old German available to snap up as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of the season. The Reds are now reportedly looking to negotiate a deal with former World Cup winner Khedira to be an immediate replacement - as per the Daily Mail.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 31-year-old has been at Juventus since 2015, after switching from La Liga giants Real Madrid. Although his age may come as a concern for Liverpool, the need for central midfield reinforcements may cause them to turn a blind eye in this situation.

Khedira's winning experience would add invaluable knowledge and know-how into a young Liverpool lineup, having lifted a Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A title, as well as the Champions League crown during the course of his career.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Liverpool will be boosted by an interview from the midfielder earlier in the week where he revealed his desire to play in the Premier League before he calls time on his career.

Khedira told Bild: "I'm not thinking about my future right now, but one day I would like to win the Premier League. I only have one year left on my contract here and will be 32 next year."

With Can's future still up in the air - as well as his availability for the Champions League final - the Reds will be eager to add a number of players to their midfield ranks, despite having already secured Naby Keita from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.