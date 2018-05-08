Man Utd Striker Romelu Lukaku Provides Injury Update Ahead of Crucial FA Cup Final With Chelsea

May 08, 2018

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku has provided fans with a positive update about his ankle injury, saying that he is on course to recover more quickly than anticipated.

The Belgian hitman was forced to miss the Red Devils' defeat to Brighton on Friday in the Premier League, and has been recovering in Antwerp in a bid to speed up the process.

He has been working with physiotherapist Lieven Maesschalck, and informed reporters in Belgium of his impending return. As quoted by HLN he said: "My recovery is going faster than expected, as always."

Lukaku has only missed two games through injury all season, and Jose Mourinho was pleased to announce that he fully expects his number one striker to be fit for the FA Cup final with Chelsea on May 19.

Speaking before the Brighton clash, the Portuguese had said, as quoted by MEN Sport: "I just know that of course not [playing] tomorrow. Apart from that we need to wait for more scans, more time. FA Cup final? I hope so. Looks positive."

United have two more league matches to play before then though, and it'll perhaps be another chance for either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial to stake their claim for a start at Wembley.

Neither were particularly effective on Friday at the Amex Stadium, and Lukaku is almost certain to start as the central striker against his former club.

The 24-year-old has had a solid first season at Old Trafford, scoring 27 goals in 50 United appearances - his best haul in a single campaign as a professional.

