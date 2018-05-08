Report Claims Jurgen Klopp Has Met With €70m Transfer Target Ahead of Summer Deal

Jurgen Klopp has apparently already met up with Lyon forward Nabil Fekir with regards to a summer switch to Liverpool for the player.



That's the claim made by French journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin, who says that unless anything unforeseen occurs, the 24-year-old should pitch up at Anfield next season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Supposedly there are very good relations between Klopp and Fekir, and he could make the move for a fee of around €70m, which was reported by another French journalist in Loic Tanzi of RMC .



The latest news is sure to excite Reds supporters, who have been digesting the rumours about the Frenchman over the past couple of weeks.



Fekir has scored 17 times for Lyon in 28 Ligue 1 matches this season and laid on two assists, and is one of French football's most exciting attackers.

⚠️ #Fekir a rencontré #Klopp, très bon contacts entre eux.

Fekir va signer à #Liverpool pour 70M€ sauf imprévu. #Chelsea a aussi tenté sa chance, sans réussite. pic.twitter.com/olR2PXMGiz — Romain Collet-Gaudin (@RomainCG75) May 8, 2018

He has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, who allegedly sent scouts to watch him in action against Dijon last month and Chelsea, who remain hopeful of signing him.



Either way, Fekir will definitely leave Lyon this summer after coming to a gentleman's agreement with the club, and it certainly looks like Anfield is his most likely destination at this point.





The star refused to be drawn on his impending move away following the game with Troyes at the weekend though.