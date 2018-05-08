Spurs Stars to Miss Out on Lucrative Bonuses Upon Possible Failure to Qualify for Champions League

Tottenham players will miss out on their European bonuses if the north London club fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to the Daily Mail.

Key members of the Spurs squad have performance-related bonuses written into their contracts which vary depending on how far they advance in the Champions League, but these bonuses will not be triggered at all if Mauricio Pochettino's side finish outside the top four.

Defeat at West Brom on Saturday means that Tottenham have not yet secured their Champions League berth and may need to win both of their remaining games to avoid being usurped by Chelsea.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Tottenham host Newcastle on Wednesday evening knowing that defeat could see them overtaken by Chelsea, who are at home to Huddersfield on the same night.

Spurs then finish their season at Wembley against Leicester, with Chelsea travelling to Newcastle and fellow Champions League contenders Liverpool hosting Brighton.

Tottenham are already struggling to keep their top players for financial reasons, with Toby Alderweireld and Danny Rose among the players most likely to leave this summer. The likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen may also be in demand if Tottenham miss out.

Tottenham are chasing a third consecutive top four finish, having previously competed in Europe's top competition only twice in their history before Pochettino was appointed.

For the first time, finishing 4th in the league will guarantee direct entry to the group stages of the competition without the need for a qualifying game.

Spurs won a group containing Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in 2017/18, but lost to Juventus at the last 16 stage.