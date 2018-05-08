Stoke's Charlie Adam Slams Teammates for 'Getting Away With Murder' After Relegation

By 90Min
May 08, 2018

Stoke midfielder Charlie Adam has stuck the boot in some of his teammates by claiming 'four or five of them have been getting away with murder for a long time'.

The Potters brought to an end their 10-year stay in the Premier League after losing at home to Crystal Palace at the weekend, and they will be scrapping it out in the Championship next season.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Stoke have won just six games in the league all season and have simply not been good enough, and former Liverpool star Adam believes there are some players in the dressing room that have got off scot-free in terms of a poor attitude and professionalism.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live, as quoted by BBC Sport, he ranted: "It's embarrassing because we should never have been in that situation

"As a group you have your seven or eight who try their hardest to make it work and we failed. I'll be honest for the supporters, I think some players have been getting away with murder for a long time and it's difficult for supporters. It's not just one or two, I think there are four or five that could be counted."

The experienced head's revelation will not exactly make supporters feel better about the situation, and speculation is sure to be rife now about who Adam is referring to exactly.

Reports have already been written throughout the season alleging that Xherdan Shaqiri has been fed up, and that loan summer signing Jese Rodriguez had an attitude problem before being allowed to return to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

