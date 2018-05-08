VIDEOS: Alexandre Lacazette Leads the Party for His Arsenal Teammates After Wenger Bids Farewell

May 08, 2018

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette showed off his DJing skills as he led the party for his Gunners teammates, following the 5-0 victory over Burnley in Arsene Wenger's final game at the Emirates Stadium.

The French forward managed to get himself on the scoresheet on Sunday, and also laid on an assist in a comfortable win on an emotional afternoon.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, one from Sead Kolasinac and one from Alex Iwobi ensured Wenger got the perfect farewell, and after the game the players relieved some of stresses and strains of a long campaign with a party.

The emerging pictures of Lacazette enjoying himself with his teammates went down well with Gunners supporters, who know the Frenchman has had some tough spells in his debut season in English football.

The summer signing from Lyon made a bright start by scoring the first goal of the new season with his first touch, but struggled to maintain consistency and went on a drought of just one goal in 13 games.

He seemed to be enjoying himself in the company of Per Mertesacker, Granit Xhaka and Aubameyang, which was pleasing to all the people who perceive him to be 'downbeat' and 'frustrated'.

Despite a somewhat difficult campaign, Lacazette still didn't do too badly on the goals front - hitting 17 goals in 32 starts for the club.

