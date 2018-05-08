'We're Very Happy at Inter': Father of Barcelona Loanee Confirms Player Wants I Nerazzurri Stay

Brazilian central midfielder Rafinha is keen on staying put at Internazionale, according to the player's father, who is also his agent.

The 25-year-old joined the Serie A side on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season. And I Nerazzurri have the option to make the deal permanent for a fee of €35m if they so desire.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Since moving to Italy in January, Rafinha has made 15 Serie A appearances for Inter, scoring once and assisting three goals. And his father, Mazinho, insists he's yearning for a San Siro stay, whether or not the side qualify for the Champions League.

“Whether they qualify for the Europa League or Champions League is irrelevant. For me, it makes sense for I Nerazzurri to keep such an important player like Rafa,” he said to CalcioMercato.

"He is young and has a big future ahead of him. All of us are happy in Milan at the moment, but we must wait.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

“Does he want to stay? Absolutely. We’re very happy at Inter. The team are giving value to his football. He’s learning and he feels very well in this group, so he wants to stay where he is. I’ll have to go to Milan to find out I Nerazzurri's ideas and interact with all the parties involved.





“Talks with Barca? Not yet because I still have to learn I Nerazzurri’s intentions regarding Rafinha.

“If Inter asked us to wait? In that case, everything would depend on Barcelona. We’d look for the best option for Rafa. At the moment it’s Inter, and that’s why we’ll try to stay there. They’re a great club and Milan is beautiful city. I repeat, we’re all really happy here.”