Arsene Wenger Claims Arsenal Need Just 'Two or Three' Players to Challenge for The Title Next Year

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Arsene Wenger has no reservations about the strength of the squad he is leaving for his successor, and remains adamant they are just 'two or three' players away from being title contenders.

The Gunners will finish outside of the Champions League places for a second successive year and are an astounding 34 points behind league leaders Manchester City. Still, Wenger believes his team are capable of closing that gap next season under the right leadership.

Wenger, who took charge of his final game at the Emirates this week, has also stressed the significance of appointing a replacement as soon as possible, to allow the new manager time to build his side.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

"I think the earlier, the better," Wenger told the Daily Mail. "People want hope and they need to prepare for the next season.

"I must say the squad doesn’t need much because there’s a huge potential in there. There’s a good spirit, a good basis. It needs two or three additions and this team will compete for the championship next year."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Wenger has spent big in recent windows, attracting high profile talent like Shkodran Mustafi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as retaining key players like Mesut Ozil.

Amongst the favourites to be appointed the new Arsenal manager are former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, Juventus manager Max Allegri and New York City’s head coach Patrick Vieira. 


Wenger himself admits he’s been flattered by the number of offers he’s already received, but is still unsure where his future lies next season.

"I’ve had offers - more than I expected,’ Wenger said. ‘What is for sure is that I will be active. My brain demands work and is active. I will work. I don’t look very good on the beach."

