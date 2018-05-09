Barcelona President Hints He Won't Break Wage Structure As Umtiti Contract Negotiations Continue

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is hoping a new deal can be agreed to keep Samuel Umtiti at the Nou Camp beyond the end of this season.

The France international has enjoyed a fine second campaign with the Catalan side, sealing both La Liga title and Copa del Rey, with Umtiti playing a key part to their success as the club look to complete an unbeaten league season.

As a result of his form and low buyout clause of around €60m, the likes of Manchester United are said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old this summer. However, Barcelona's club president has stated in a recent interview with RAC1 radio station (via The Mirror) that they are desperate to keep hold of the former Lyon defender, whilst keeping the new deal in line with their strict wage structure.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Bartomeu said: "Umtiti has a contract. We are talking with him to renew it. We try to maintain a salary structure that has a certain harmony. We will try to reach an agreement because he has had a good season. The important thing is that we work in peace."

Umtiti's current release clause is a keen reason why the Spanish giants are desperate to give the Frenchman a new deal and ward off any potential suitors in the coming summer.

Scoring once in 40 appearances this season, Umtiti has forged a strong partnership with Gerard Pique at the heart of the Barcelona defence since joining at the beginning of the 2016/17 season, and is set to represent France at the World Cup in Russia this summer.