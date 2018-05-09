Carlos Carvalhal Hoping for a 'Miracle' After Tough Loss Leaves Swansea on the Brink of Relegation

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has admitted that his side will need a 'miracle' to survive Premier League relegation, after they fell to defeat at the hands of relegation rivals Southampton on Wednesday. 

Substitute Manolo Gabbiadini scored the crucial winner with 13 minutes to play, as Southampton effectively sealed their safety while putting their opponents on the brink of going down. 

Swansea now need to win their final game of the season and hope for favours from Chelsea, Arsenal and possibly Manchester City if they are to have any chance of survival on the final day. 

“It’s horrible that we do not depend on ourselves,” Carvalhal told the club's official website after the game. 

“We still have a chance but we don’t depend on ourselves. Let’s see what happens tomorrow night. If we can still stay up after that, we must do our bit on the weekend and win our game.

“After that, let’s see if a kind of miracle can happen.”

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Not much separated the Swans and the Saints during the game, with both teams enjoying periods of pressure. And, despite the loss, the Portuguese manager was quick to heap praise on the effort of his team.

“At the end my feeling is frustration of course with the score and the situation,” Carvalhal added.

“It’s very difficult for me to talk about this game. My players gave the maximum. They fought, they played with commitment, they played with heart and the fans pushed the team.

“We tried to put more players in attack to help the team but we didn’t achieve what we wanted.

“They scored from a corner and that had a big impact. After that it was difficult because of the emotion of the game.”

