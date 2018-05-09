Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Refuses to Comment on Neymar Rumours Following Reports of Agreed Deal

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to be drawn into surrounding rumours that Neymar - the world's most expensive player - is set to join Los Blancos this Summer. 

The 26-year-old has been stuck on the sidelines since February, but was in attendance on Tuesday night as his Paris Saint-Germain teammates lifted the Coupe de France. However, the rumours linking him with a move away have been intensifying recently.

Bu there's one man who will not be sucked into commenting on the situation - his potential future manager, Zinedine Zidane. 

"[Neymar] is not my player," Zidane said, via ESPN. "I am not getting into this. I am just concerned with finishing the season well."

Spanish outlet AS claim that the player has been meeting with representatives from the Bernabeu, and a deal is close to being finalised. The Brazilian is supposedly set to join Madrid for a fee between €260m and €300m, and the transfer will reportedly be completed by the time the World Cup kicks off.

Reports have been suggesting that Neymar has struggled to adapt to life in the French capital, and will make the switch to the Spanish capital, joining the rivals of his former club Barcelona.

Neymar has still not returned to training at PSG, but is expected to be fit in time to be selected for Brazil ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)