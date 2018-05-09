Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Refuses to Comment on Neymar Rumours Following Reports of Agreed Deal

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to be drawn into surrounding rumours that Neymar - the world's most expensive player - is set to join Los Blancos this Summer.

The 26-year-old has been stuck on the sidelines since February, but was in attendance on Tuesday night as his Paris Saint-Germain teammates lifted the Coupe de France. However, the rumours linking him with a move away have been intensifying recently.

Neymar in negotiations with Real Madrid, meeting a club delegate twice in Brazil in the past month.

Today's cover of AS.https://t.co/NyAcI39zGJ pic.twitter.com/g1seCd1M52 — AS English (@English_AS) May 9, 2018

Bu there's one man who will not be sucked into commenting on the situation - his potential future manager, Zinedine Zidane.

"[Neymar] is not my player," Zidane said, via ESPN. "I am not getting into this. I am just concerned with finishing the season well."

Spanish outlet AS claim that the player has been meeting with representatives from the Bernabeu, and a deal is close to being finalised. The Brazilian is supposedly set to join Madrid for a fee between €260m and €300m, and the transfer will reportedly be completed by the time the World Cup kicks off.

Reports have been suggesting that Neymar has struggled to adapt to life in the French capital, and will make the switch to the Spanish capital, joining the rivals of his former club Barcelona.

Neymar has still not returned to training at PSG, but is expected to be fit in time to be selected for Brazil ahead of the FIFA World Cup.