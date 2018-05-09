Man Utd Prepared to Use Anthony Martial in Part-Exchange Deal for Dortmund Wonderkid

The rumours linking Anthony Martial with a summer exit from Old Trafford continue, as a report claims Manchester United will attempt to use the French forward as a 'makeweight' to lure Borussia Dortmund into selling Christian Pulisic.

That is according to the Mirror, who double down on recent reports that Martial is now surplus to requirements at United under manager Jose Mourinho and is likely to leave this summer.

They claim that Mourinho had his mind made up on Martial after the 1-0 defeat to Brighton last Friday, after which the United manager did not shy away from criticism of his fringe players.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Bayern Munich - who could be preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski - Juventus and even Chelsea have all been tipped as possible destinations for the 22-year-old recently. However, it is United's apparent interest in Pulisic that could see him move to the Bundesliga, as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

Still only 19, USA international Pulisic is one of the hottest properties in European football and has been coveted not only by United but by rivals Liverpool for some time.

Recently, Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc revealed that he is in 'constant contact' with Klopp, leading many to speculate that a deal to bring the the €60m-rated attacker to Anfield is on the cards.

However, should the Reds land Nabil Fekir this summer as expected, any interest in another high-expense attacker like Pulisic would likely be dropped.

Pulisic, who was shortlisted for the prestigious Golden Boy award in 2017, has four goals in the Bundesliga this season. However - despite his experience in Europe and internationally - it is his potential (and marketability) that makes him such a prospect for suitors.