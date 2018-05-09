Out-Of-Favour Leicester Star Set For Summer Move With Quartet of Clubs Showing Interest

Leicester City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović could be set for a summer exit from the King Power Stadium, with a host of clubs reportedly interested in his services.

The 33-year-old joined the Foxes from Championship side Hull City last summer, but has featured just twice in a campaign that has often seen him positioned as the club's third choice goalkeeper.

According to the Leicester Mercury, Derby and Middlesbrough are interested in signing the Swiss international, despite the two sides not yet knowing which division they will be playing in next season. Cardiff and West Brom, who will trade their Premier League and Championship places with one another next season, are also believed to be keen.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Neil Warnock's Bluebirds sealed their automatic promotion last weekend, and may look to sign Jakupović to provide quality competition for first-choice goalkeeper Neil Etheridge. Albion meanwhile no doubt face a summer of restructuring following relegation, with England international Ben Foster among a number of high profile stars who could depart the Hawthorns this summer.





Jakupović is likely to be interested in a move, with Kasper Schmeichel and Ben Hamer currently ahead of him in Leicester's goalkeeping pecking order. The two appearances he has made this season have both come in the FA Cup, with Hamer deputising for the injured Schmeichel in recent Premier League games.

Leicester meanwhile could be bracing themselves for renewed interest in star man Riyad Mahrez this summer. The Algerian winger was the subject of a failed £65m transfer bid from Manchester City in the January transfer window, with Pep Guardiola believed to be interested in reviving the deal this summer.