Sir Alex Ferguson's First Words After Surgery 'Revealed' as Man Utd Legend Eyes Recovery for Kiev

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson asked his son how his side got on during their last game of the season with his first words shortly after waking up from emergency surgery.

The 76-year-old was rushed to Salford Royal Hospital for emergency surgery just hours before his son, Darren, was set to manage Doncaster Rovers in their last game of the year against Wigan Athletic.

Ferguson is said to now be awake and talking following a successful operation, and it has been revealed that the United legend's first words after waking up were to ask about the Doncaster result on Saturday - they lost 1-0.

"Typical Sir Alex - he can't stop talking football," a source told the Sun. "He's very chipper and his prognosis is good. He's already re-arranging his diary."





Next on the agenda for the recovering Scotsman was how he'd be able to attend Manchester United's FA Cup final match against Chelsea, an idea which was quickly taken off the table.

Although Ferguson will be forced to miss United's trip to Wembley later this month, it is claimed that he is still eager to visit Kiev to watch Real Madrid - or specifically Cristiano Ronaldo - take on his former arch rivals, Liverpool, in the Champions League final.





"Of course he'd love to be at Kiev on May 26 to see his former star player Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Real Madrid against Liverpool," a source close to the club revealed.





"Ronaldo sees Sir Alex as a father figure. But Sir Alex needs plenty of rest and will have to follow his consultant’s strict instructions to recover fully."

Ferguson's feelings towards his former superstar are clearly reciprocated, with Real Madrid hero Ronaldo explaining that concerns over his former manager's health is the reason he didn't celebrate after scoring in El Clásico.





Following Madrid's 2-2 draw against Barcelona, Ronaldo said: "How am I supposed to celebrate when the person who taught me to play football is suffering in the hospital?"