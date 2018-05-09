Spurs Fans React to Potential Signing of Fulham Starlet After He Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms

Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement at the news that Ryan Sessegnon will reportedly make the move to north London in the summer.





Sessegnon has been linked with just about every big Premier League club this season, and it is not hard to see why. The 17-year-old has scored 15 goals and grabbed six assists this season, playing predominantly on the left wing.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Now, with the season drawing to a close and the summer transfer window approaching, Paris United, the same source that leaked Serge Aurier's move to Tottenham months before other publications, are reporting that the player has agreed personal terms with Spurs, and a "transfer in principle” has also been reached.

It is safe to say that Tottenham fans are looking forward to the youngster's potential arrival:

This would be nice ahead of the summer. — Derrell Bradford (@Dyrnwyn) May 7, 2018

I hope to god this is true. I would be physically sick if we missed out on him. Bringing him and De Ligt in to replace Rose and Toby would be a dream. — WoodyforSpursSC (@CarterWoodward4) May 6, 2018

Hope this is true. Danny Rose get googling and pack your bags! #COYS — Ryan Michael Saffery (@RSaffery) May 7, 2018

I really like Fulham as a club, good old stadium, nice enough fans but hope they don't get promoted. Really want Sessegnon at Spurs. — Nick Teff (@nht82) May 6, 2018

Spurs looks the ideal move for Sessegnon. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has an excellent track record of bringing through young talent. The likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Harry Winks have all improved greatly under the Argentinian coach, and Sessegnon would benefit massively from his tutoring.

Danny Rose's potential summer exit will also leave space for new arrivals for that area of the pitch, meaning Sessegnon might not have to wait too long for first-team football at White Hart Lane.

In the meantime Sessegnon will want to help Fulham achieve promotion into the Premier League, which may jeopardise any move to Tottenham that may be on the cards. Fulham are scheduled to play Derby in the first leg of the play offs on Friday.