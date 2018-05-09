Spurs Fans React to Potential Signing of Fulham Starlet After He Reportedly Agrees Personal Terms

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Spurs fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement at the news that Ryan Sessegnon will reportedly make the move to north London in the summer. 


Sessegnon has been linked with just about every big Premier League club this season, and it is not hard to see why. The 17-year-old has scored 15 goals and grabbed six assists this season, playing predominantly on the left wing. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Now, with the season drawing to a close and the summer transfer window approaching, Paris United, the same source that leaked Serge Aurier's move to Tottenham months before other publications, are reporting that the player has agreed personal terms with Spurs, and a "transfer in principle” has also been reached. 

It is safe to say that Tottenham fans are looking forward to the youngster's potential arrival: 

Spurs looks the ideal move for Sessegnon. Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has an excellent track record of bringing through young talent. The likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Harry Winks have all improved greatly under the Argentinian coach, and Sessegnon would benefit massively from his tutoring. 

Danny Rose's potential summer exit will also leave space for new arrivals for that area of the pitch, meaning Sessegnon might not have to wait too long for first-team football at White Hart Lane. 

In the meantime Sessegnon will want to help Fulham achieve promotion into the Premier League, which may jeopardise any move to Tottenham that may be on the cards. Fulham are scheduled to play Derby in the first leg of the play offs on Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)