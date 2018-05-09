Talented Spurs Youngster Tricks Fans Into Believing He Is Leaving With Simple Tweet

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Spurs young starlet Reo Griffiths has come into the public eye of late, after the 17-year-old scored four in Spurs Under-18s' 9-0 thrashing of north London rivals Arsenal.

Those four goals took his season's tally to 33, and many supported believe that his performances merit a promotion to the first team. 

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

The 17-year-old has not signed a professional contract with Spurs which has provoked interest from abroad, particularly from Germany. A move to Germany has been more desirable for English youngsters in recent years, with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Reece Oxford and Ademola Lookman seeking to better their career in the Bundesliga. 

RB Leipzig are among the potential suitors for Griffiths, whose head of recruitment Paul Mitchell was formerly employed at Spurs. 

Griffiths has had a bit of fun with the news, writing the teasing tweet "Off to Germany". The comment led some fans to think that the move to Leipzig was going ahead, when in fact Griffths is part of the Under-19 squad travelling to Germany in the Volksbank Cup on Thursday.   

The tweet caused quite the stir amongst some Spurs fans:

The Spurs Under-19 squad play Rodinghausen on Thursday, and Griffiths will be hoping to continue the form that has got him recognised. 


