West Ham United Fans React on Twitter to the Possibility of Man City Legend Signing for Their Club

By 90Min
May 09, 2018

Social media has been buzzing with suggestions about Yaya Touré's next club, with the Ivorian set to leave Manchester City once his contract expires at the end of this season.

One club that has been heavily suggested is West Ham United, and their fans on Twitter seem excited by the possibility of the 32-year-old making the move to London.

However, some have pointed out that Touré would be a 'screams of a West Ham signing' due to his age and the fact that he will be available on a free transfer. The Hammers have been mocked for signing older out-of-contract players in recent years, including Touré's former City teammate Pablo Zabaleta.

Below is a look at how some West Ham fans reacted on Twitter.

Yaya Touré will get a fond farewell when City host Brighton on Wednesday evening, with Guardiola prepared to name the midfield legend in the starting eleven and also hand him the captain's armband for the tie.

