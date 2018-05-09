'Why Not?' Kalidou Koulibaly's Agent Refuses to Rule Out Summer Move to Serie A Rivals Juventus

The agent of Napoli centre back Kalidou Koulibaly has added fuel to the fire of rumours regarding his potential departure from the Stadio San Paolo this Summer, claiming that it is not impossible for the 26-year-old to joinarch-rivals Juventus.

Koulibaly has been repeatedly linked with a move to Premier League giants Chelsea in recent months, following an exceptional season under Maurizio Sarri in Campania.

Despite falling short to Juventus in the race for the Scudetto this season, Koulibaly's agent Bruno Satin has perhaps given an indication as to where the future of his client lies following an interview with Radio Kiss Kiss (via Goal), as he refused to rule out a potential move to La Vecchia Signora.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Asked about Koulibaly's future, Satin replied: "It is still too soon. It is a World Cup year so we have to wait and see. We also have to see what happens with coach [Maurizio] Sarri.

"Koulibaly to Juventus? Why not, he is at a very high level of play and can play for any big European team. As I already said, it's still too early to talk about the transfer market."

Scoring five goals in 39 games for Napoli this season, it seems that the 26-year-old could be one of the most sought-after centre backs this summer.

Koulibaly's future also looks dependant upon whether Sarri will stick around beyond the summer, as the Italian is touted to replace fellow Italian Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.