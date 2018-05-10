Alex Iwobi Becomes the Target of Arsenal Fans' Frustrations as Gunners Fail to Win on the Road Again

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Arsenal's torrid run of form away from home continued as they handed Leicester City their first victory over the Gunners in 24 years. 

The Foxes defeated a ten-man Arsenal 3-1 at the King Power Stadium thanks to goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, and Riyad Mahrez. 

Young defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was sent off early in the match for hauling down Iheanacho. The disadvantage did little to help to already struggling Gunners, despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang briefly drawing them level. 

For Arsenal it was once again a night of defensive errors and sloppy passing which let them down. But for all the faults across the team that evening, the brunt of the blame is being directed 22-year-old attacker Alex Iwobi. 

The Nigeria international struggled to make an impact against the Foxes and drew a lot of frustrations from the travelling Arsenal fans for his wayward passes and poor attempts on goal. Some are even going as far to say that it's time the club cashed in on the academy graduate. 

Arsenal fans seemed to have been very quick to turn on Iwobi, after the player put in an excellent performance against Burnley in the Gunners' previous fixture. 

Iwobi's decision making was far better at the Emirates, where he created attacking moves with some excellent through balls. He even bagged a well deserved goal to put Arsenal 4-0 up on the Clarets. 

The young Gunner's poor showing against Leicester is, if anything, emblematic of Arsenal's poor form away from home as a whole. None of the players put in a shift to be proud of against the Foxes, but Iwobi seems to have become the target.

There is still time for Iwobi to develop his craft, and should be given the chance to do so under the next manager. Perhaps a spell on loan could do him some good, or Arsenal fans should be more patient that the 22-year-old can become a good player for the Gunners one day. 

