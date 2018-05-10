Inter Reportedly Secure Signing of Lazio Defender Ahead of Summer Contract Expiration

Inter have secured the signing of out of contract Lazio defender Stefan De Vrij, according to reports.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta Dello Sport report that the Dutch defender has put pen to paper on a four year deal with I Nerazzurri, worth €4.2m plus bonuses per season.

The center back joined Lazio from Feyenoord in the summer of 2014, and has made 116 appearances for the Italian club, scoring ten goals.





The 26-year-old rejected an offer of a new contract from his club earlier in the season, and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

However, Lazio sporting director Igli Tare revealed back in March that he expected the defender to join Inter.

Inter have reportedly submitted Stefan De Vrij's contract for next season with Lega Serie A.



The question now is - would you start him against the Nerazzurri on the final day with a Champions League spot potentially at stake? pic.twitter.com/SSpzdlFoAj — Lazio Lounge (@Lazio_Lounge) May 10, 2018

"I hope that De Vrij can give his best for Lazio to the end, as he has done so far. Let's just say there's a very good possibility he could go to Inter," the director said (as quoted by Football Italia).

De Vrij could line up against his future club when Lazio host Inter in the final game of the season on Sunday 20th May. With just two points currently separating the two clubs in fourth and fifth place in Serie A, the meeting could be crucial in deciding the final Champions League qualification places in the league.

If the deal is completed, De Vrij will become Luciano Spalletti's third signing ahead of the summer transfer window, following the capture of Kwadwo Asamoah from Juventus and Argentinian wonderkid Lautaro Martínez.