'It Was a Hard Night For Us': Hughton Hails Brighton's Character Despite 3-1 Defeat to Man City

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has admitted that champions Manchester City showed exactly why they've eased to the Premier League title this season, but has hailed his players for managing to equalise during the first half against the Citizens.

It was Leonardo Ulloa that levelled the score line. After going a goal down through City's Danilo, a moment of madness from the home side's goalkeeper allowed Davy Propper to cross to his Argentine teammate, and Ulloa found the back of the net with no trouble.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Reflecting on the game, Hughton has praised the character from his players, but claims City's quality ultimately showed.

“It was a hard night for us, as it is for most teams that come here," began Hughton, via the club's official website. "They can heap the pressure on you and get that second and third [goal].

“We showed good character to come back at 1-1, but they showed their quality in the final third. We’ve looked at all three goals and they’re three great counters with pace. It’s difficult to deal with that.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“You’ve got to get so many things right on the night. I thought we got a lot right, but they have such a good threat.

“The game opened up a little bit and the changes that they made helped with that, as well as the atmosphere in the stadium.

“That gave us a little bit of hope, but we didn’t need to concede that third goal, as it was a poor goal from us.

“If we don’t concede that, it would have encouraged us a little bit and then you don’t know what will happen. But it became a hard one after the third goal went in.”