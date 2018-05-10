Jose Mourinho Explains Why He Won't Sanction a Loan Move for 'Disgruntled' Marcus Rashford

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says that he won't allow Marcus Rashford to go out on loan next season for the simple reason that 'he impresses me'.

Reports have surfaced in recent weeks that the young England star is growing frustrated with his lack of game time, and apparently he has put on hold signing a new deal with the Premier League giants.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Romelu Lukaku is the number one striker at Old Trafford, and on the left wing - Rashford's second position - there is competition in the form of Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial, who is another player said to be frustrated by his limited playing opportunities.

There has been talk that Rashford could, or maybe should, be sent out on loan for the 2018/19 campaign, but Mourinho has now explained why that won't be happening.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As quoted by Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese said: "He impresses me. That’s the reason why he was selected for every match of the season - absolutely every match of the season - and that’s why he played in so many of them. So he doesn’t need to leave to play or to need anything."

In reality, Rashford is very much in the picture at Old Trafford having made 51 out of 53 United matchday squads. But it may be that the player had grown a little too used to starting games under Louis van Gaal and Mourinho in his first season in charge.

Still only 20, Rashford is clearly developing nicely and most fans would love to see him remain with the first team for years to come - something that looks likely to happen next season at least given the manager's words.

