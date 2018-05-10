Leicester Target Southampton Midfielder as Ideal Replacement If Riyad Mahrez Leaves This Summer

May 10, 2018

Leicester have identified Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic as a possible replacement for Riyad Mahrez if the Algerian exits the King Power Stadium this summer.

Ajax were supposedly interested in bringing the Serbian to Amsterdam but that move was supposed to be predicated on Southampton getting relegated, which no longer seems likely.

Tadic has also been linked with AC Milan but a more realistic move, reported by Calcio Mercato, may see the 29-year-old go to Leicester in place of Mahrez, who will once again try to force through a move this summer.

Tadic's current deal at St Mary's Stadium expires in 2020, and many felt that the Saints would have been forced to sell had they been relegated from the Premier League.

However, Tuesday's 1-0 win at Swansea effectively ends any chance of that happening. Swansea would need to beat Stoke and hope Southampton lose to Manchester City, with a combined swing of ten goals, if they are to stay in the Premier League.

The Ajax move remains a possibility and Tadic does have ties to Dutch football, having played over 140 games in the Eredivisie for Groningen and Twente.

Southampton signed him from the latter in 2014 and he has gone on to make 161 appearances for the south coast club, scoring 24 goals and providing 35 assists.

He holds the joint record for most assists in a single Premier League match, setting up four of Southampton's goals as they demolished Sunderland 8-0 in 2014.

Tadic is a regular for the Serbian national team and will play in a major international tournament for the first time at this summer's World Cup. 

Serbia face Brazil, Switzerland and Costa Rica in group E.

