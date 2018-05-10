Man Utd Eye Brazilian Stopper as Potential Replacement for De Gea as Real Madrid Maintain Interest

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Manchester United are reported to have enquired about the services of Roma goalkeeper Alisson, as speculation over the future of current number one David de Gea refuses to go away.

With the Premier League season drawing to a close, United's number one and player of the year still seems to be firmly at the top of Real Madrid's wish list, and according to Gazzetta dello Sport - via the Sun - United see the highly rated Brazilian as a perfect replacement.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Alisson's performances in Serie A and an impressive Champions League run has made him a favourite among some Premier League clubs. Though with Liverpool believed to now be put off by the huge £88m price tag, United may stand a decent chance of luring the player from Roma should De Gea depart.

United are believed to be determined to keep De Gea, and while the player has insisted he remains happy at Old Trafford, the lure of the reigning European champions may again be too much to resist for the Spaniard.

Roma president James Pallotta did however recently state the club were not looking to sell Alisson, even while Real themselves have been linked with a swoop for the Brazilian. Los Galaticos are also keeping close tabs on Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

Real have pursued De Gea since 2015 - when a deadline day transfer collapsed - and with United already beginning the search for a new big money goalkeeper, maybe this is the summer De Gea makes his way to Madrid.

