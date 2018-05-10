Marco van Ginkel Is Chelsea's Ready Made & Long Term Replacement for Ageing Cesc Fabregas

There is currently a media storm which is circling Chelsea, but most of the focus seems to be centred around the future of Antonio Conte, as opposed to the 20 plus players that the Blues have out on loan.

With Chelsea set to effectively gain an entirely new squad this summer, the west London side have to start finding a way of implementing their youngsters - who in some cases aren't actually that young anymore - or letting them secure permanent moves elsewhere.

Midfielder Marco van Ginkel is a prime example of this, and the Dutchman could finally be ready to kick start his career in west London despite spending most of the last five years away from Stamford Bridge.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The 25-year-old joined the Blues from Vitesse Arnhem, a name which is all too familiar for Chelsea fans, for a whopping £8.5m after being convinced of the move by the club's manager, José Mourinho.

Reports at the time speculated that the Dutchman was seen as a long-term replacement for the soon to be departing Frank Lampard.

But having made just four senior appearances for the Blues, van Ginkel has been shipped out to three different clubs on loan, the first of which was to AC Milan - who he joined back in 2014.

"The goal for Marco is to return to Chelsea so we will see what happens," van Ginkel's agent, Karel Jansen, told the Guardian following a season on loan at San Siro. "It is all dependable on what they want to do."

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

More than three years on and the talented Dutchman is still sitting in the same boat, with fresh rumours recently arising the van Ginkel would be sold for as little as £10m during the next transfer window.

"I do not quite know what my future looks like, but it will be clear in the coming days. Everything is negotiable, but I do not really think about it yet," van Ginkel told PSV TV. "We will have to wait for the coming period. There are several parties - myself, Chelsea, I do not know what they want."

But even with Chelsea's hierarchy seemingly preoccupied as to who their manager will be next season, the board have to start taking some responsibility and decide what players have a future in west London.

The Blues do have an ageing first team and any number of their talented loanees could make the step up to senior football. But there are few players who would be more suited to filling a Cesc Fàbregas' sized hole in midfield than their returning Dutch international, van Ginkel.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has captained Dutch side PSV Eindhoven all the way to the Eredivisie title this season, finishing with 14 goals to his name, and being voted into the league's team of the season.

Fàbregas is still one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and his passing statistics this season - which vastly overshadow those of van Ginkel - show how he is still a crucial part of Chelsea's plans.

But the versatility that van Ginkel can brink to the midfield at Stamford Bridge is priceless. The 25-year-old's defensive work will also help relieve some of the pressure off N'Golo Kanté, and the Frenchman could return to his best form next season.

Couple his versatility with an outstanding goal return - six more than what Kevin De Bruyne's managed from midfield this season - and Chelsea will have the perfect long-term replacement to Fàbregas, who has just one year left on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

When you also consider the fact that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be returning from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, then Chelsea could finally have some healthy competition for places in the heart of their team next season.