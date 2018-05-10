Pochettino Challenges Tottenham to 'Build' as Spurs Top London Clubs for First Time in 23 Years

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has praised his players as they confirmed their place in the Champions League next season. 

Spurs defeated Newcastle United 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Harry Kane to secure a top four finish. In addition to earning another season of Champions League football, Spurs have also confirmed their ranking as the highest performing London club.

The Lilywhites will finish higher in the Premier League than all of the other London clubs for the first time since 1995. Following this landmark achievement for the club, Pochettino has challenged his team to now win a trophy. 

"The first step is always to be competitive," said the boss following the win over the Magpies (via the Daily Star)."Reduce the gap with the top four, that was the challenge four years ago.

"Now after 23 years in the Premier League Tottenham are above all the London clubs. The next thing is to win a trophy. But you need to build. We are not in a club that wins a lot in last years.

"To create a winning mentality is to build step by step and then to be competitive with the big sides."

Spurs have now qualified for the Champions League for the third successive season. They will now have their maiden season in their new stadium with European football to look forward to. A point in their final game of the season against Leicester City will also see Spurs finish third ahead of Champions League finalists Liverpool.

Harry Kane scored his 28th league goal of the season to win the game against Newcastle. Kane is still three goals behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot, but for now the Englishman is relishing in securing Champions League football for his side. 

"It feels great, amazing," said Kane. "It's been a long, tough season, playing here at Wembley has been different but it's been a good journey, a good experience. 

"We're delighted to finish it off tonight with Champions League football. I'm very proud of the players, the squad, the staff. As I said, it's been tough but I'm delighted we've finished it off well."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)