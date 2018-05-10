Yaya Toure Says Manchester City Were Not a 'Successful Club' Before Current Generation

Yaya Toure says that Manchester City did not have much success before his time at the club and revealed that his wife questioned his move to the Etihad Stadium in 2010.

Toure, who intends to remain in the Premier League next season, played his final home game for Manchester City in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brighton and will leave the club this summer after eight hugely successful years.

The Ivorian midfielder scored the only goal in City's 1-0 FA Cup final win over Stoke which gave them their first trophy in 35 years in 2011. It was a watershed moment, with City going on to win three Premier League titles and two League Cups in Toure's time at the club.

What a servant Yaya Toure has been to Manchester City. 👏#FarewellYaya #MCFC pic.twitter.com/QVWzyDbKnP — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 9, 2018

And Toure revealed that City's lack of success made them a risky option when he chose to leave Barcelona, with his wife Gibena expressing concerns about the move.

"She said it was a big gamble and asked me how I could do it because Barcelona was at a high level and City were down there," Toure told BBC Sport.

"I remember City were trying to get other players like Kaka but none of them were willing to come. They would go to United. Great. City. No.

Yaya Toure: “We put Manchester United in City's shadow - that's my greatest achievement.”#ThankYouYaya pic.twitter.com/C7WVDOgjLK — City Chief ️ (@City_Chief) May 9, 2018

"I had been at successful clubs. Olympiakos, Monaco, Barcelona. When you go to the museums there you can see all the older players.

"I asked if City had such a place. I went and looked but I didn't know any of them."

Toure's start against Brighton was his first in the league this year, as he has been phased out of the team in a season where City have set new records for points, wins and goals in a Premier League campaign.

However, with 79 goals in over 300 games, including some of the most memorable strikes in City's recent history, he will be remembered as one of the legends of this golden generation for the blue half of Manchester.