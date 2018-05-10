Yaya Toure Says Manchester City Were Not a 'Successful Club' Before Current Generation

By 90Min
May 10, 2018

Yaya Toure says that Manchester City did not have much success before his time at the club and revealed that his wife questioned his move to the Etihad Stadium in 2010.

Toure, who intends to remain in the Premier League next season, played his final home game for Manchester City in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brighton and will leave the club this summer after eight hugely successful years.

The Ivorian midfielder scored the only goal in City's 1-0 FA Cup final win over Stoke which gave them their first trophy in 35 years in 2011. It was a watershed moment, with City going on to win three Premier League titles and two League Cups in Toure's time at the club.

And Toure revealed that City's lack of success made them a risky option when he chose to leave Barcelona, with his wife Gibena expressing concerns about the move.

"She said it was a big gamble and asked me how I could do it because Barcelona was at a high level and City were down there," Toure told BBC Sport.

"I remember City were trying to get other players like Kaka but none of them were willing to come. They would go to United. Great. City. No.

"I had been at successful clubs. Olympiakos, Monaco, Barcelona. When you go to the museums there you can see all the older players.

"I asked if City had such a place. I went and looked but I didn't know any of them."

Toure's start against Brighton was his first in the league this year, as he has been phased out of the team in a season where City have set new records for points, wins and goals in a Premier League campaign.

However, with 79 goals in over 300 games, including some of the most memorable strikes in City's recent history, he will be remembered as one of the legends of this golden generation for the blue half of Manchester.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)