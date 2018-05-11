Arsenal have emerged as late contenders to secure the signing of Napoli star Piotr Zielinski, as Liverpool remain interested in the Pole.

According to Corriere dello Mezzogiorno, Arsenal are prepared to activate Zielinski's £57m release clause, as they consider him a crucial signing for their future, even without an official replacement for Arsène Wenger as of yet.

Jürgen Klopp is said to have been interested in Zielinski whilst the player was at Udinese, before the Pole moved to Napoli in 2016. Despite already securing the signing of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig, Liverpool will more than likely be looking to sign another midfielder, as Emre Can looks to be leaving this summer as his contract expires.

Zielinski has impressed considerably this season, with seven goals and three assists to date. He is a player who is not concerned by statistics, preferring to influence the team in other ways.

He brings a controlled aggression to his Napoli side, allowing others to shine and take the spotlight. His tackling ability, coupled with his talent on the ball, gives him plenty of tools in his arsenal, and there will be no shortage of teams who are interested in Zielinski this summer.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Zielinski will be hoping to continue his good form at the World Cup this summer, as his Polish side face Senegal, Colombia and Japan in the group stage. Strong performances will only increase the interest in him, meaning Arsenal may move to finalise the signing before the tournament begins.