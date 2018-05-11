Arsenal Suspend 2 Coaches as They Investigate Claims of Bullying Within Club Setup

Arsenal have suspended two of their coaches following allegations of bullying, according to the Islington Gazette.

Under-23 coach Steve Gatting and his assistant Carl Laraman are believed to be the accused parties, and the pair were absent from the dugout during the Premier League International Cup final against Porto on at the Emirates on Tuesday.

A "well-placed" source within the club has told the Gazette that the two aforementioned have been sent on leave pending the results of an investigation.

“They are under investigation for complaints of bullying," the source revealed. “That’s why Kwame did the Under-23 final. I’m surprised more people didn’t pick on the fact he did the final instead of Gatting and Laraman.”

An Arsenal spokesman has also spoken to the publication, claiming: “We have suspended two coaches and launched an investigation following complaints from some players. These are private matters and we will not discuss any further detail.”

Arsene Wenger, meanwhile, isn't believed to have been aware of the claims. The Frenchman is due to step down from his post as manager after the Gunners play out their final game of the season this weekend.

The manager, also the longest-serving coach in the Premier League at the moment, claims he has been bombarded with offers to coach at other clubs and it will be interesting to see where he goes next.

As for the Gunners, they are yet to announce a replacement for the outgoing tactician. But they have been linked with the likes of former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and current Juventus boss Massimilano Allegri.