Borussia Dortmund 'Offer' €15m for Werder Bremen Midfielder & Premier League Target Thomas Delaney

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly in talks over a move for Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney.

Dortmund have offered €15m, according to Bild, and hope to get the move sealed before the start of the World Cup in Russia this summer.





However, the Black and Yellows are said to face competition from Premier League duo Tottenham and Brighton, who are both interested in the Danish midfielder's services.

The 26-year-old has reportedly been identified as the first summer signing wanted by Lucien Favre, with the current Nice manager set to be announced as the new Borussia Dortmund boss next week.

Favre will have been impressed by Delaney's form for Werder Bremen, with the midfielder scoring three goals and adding a further six assists across 35 games for Bremen.

Those three goals include a recent equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Dortmund, which may have persuaded the Bundesliga giants to make their move.

Dortmund will be particularly keen to sign midfield reinforcements, with Bild suggesting that Nuri Sahin and Gonzalo Castro are both set to leave the club this summer.

Delaney would be an interesting signing for Dortmund, as he is a box-to-box midfielder who has excelled in the Bundesliga this season and has experience of playing in the Champions League.

He joined Bremen in January 2017 after spending nine years with Danish giants Copenhagen. During his time in Denmark, he won the Danish Superliga four times and helped his side lift the Danish Cup on three occasions.

The midfielder has also won Copenhagen's Player of the Year award twice, but remains untested at the highest level.