Bournemouth Boss Eddie Howe Refuses to Rule Out Move for Celtic Defender Kieran Tierney

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Ahead of the transfer window opening this summer, Bournemouth are already being linked with potential targets to improve their squad ahead of next season.

The Cherries have enjoyed further steady success in the Premier League under manager Eddie Howe this term but will surely be looking to strengthen their options ahead of a new campaign which is set to add ever greater demands for clubs like Bournemouth.

Howe was forced to field questions on his plans ahead of the summer window in an interview with Sky Sports, with Celtic’s Kieran Tierney posed to the manager as a potential target by the interviewer. Interestingly, Howe refused to rule out a move for the defender.

The Bournemouth manager responded to the question with a pause, before smiling and replying: “Come on, Marky...”

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Tierney has enjoyed another excellent season in the Scottish Premier League with Celtic, once again securing the title and further enhancing his individual reputation as one of the most promising full-backs around.

Still just 20 years old, Tierney now has almost three full seasons of senior football under his belt as Celtic’s first-choice left-back under Brendan Rodgers, having been handed his first team debut by previous manager Ronny Deila in 2015.

Charlie Daniels, Bournemouth’s current regular at left-back, will turn 32 a month into next season, and the recruitment of Tierney from Celtic would add a more youthful and exciting presence to the left side of defence at the Vitality Stadium next season.

Speaking in more general terms about the summer transfer window and his plans for the close season, Howe added: “From January onwards I don’t think you’re ever totally out of the market, you’re analysing what you’re seeing and what you can and can’t do, watching potential players all the time.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“I think we’ve got a good knowledge of what players are out there and who we could recruit. Of course getting them over the line and to want to come here to join the journey is the difficult part, and of course the finances that go with that.

“It’s going to be a summer where we’re going to have to be patient and being a World Cup year that adds a different dynamic, but hopefully we can get the players to take us forward.”

Howe’s ambitious planning ahead of the summer transfer window should provide cause for optimism that Bournemouth’s continued establishment as a Premier League side in the current campaign is a platform for greater things next season.  

