Crystal Palace Legend Claims Star Man Would be 'Crazy' to Leave Selhurst Park in Summer

Wilfried Zaha has enjoyed a sparkling season at Selhurst Park this season, leading his side from the front and proving a key player in firing Crystal Palace to Premier League safety.

The winger has recently become the first Palace player to be named the Premier League’s player of the month since striker Andy Johnson won the award in 2004, and former Eagles midfielder and coach John Salako has insisted that Zaha must stay put in south London.

Congrats to Wilfried Zaha for winning April Player of the Month. Shame he was presented the award while trying to figure out if he'd left the immersion on. pic.twitter.com/V7W7SoWEfv — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 9, 2018

According to the Evening Standard, Salako claims that the Ivory Coast forward would be 'crazy' to leave Selhurst Park this summer, having found the best form of his career this season with Palace.

Speculation has begun to mount regarding interest in Zaha from the country’s top clubs this summer, but Salako is not concerned about the 25-year-old’s future with the Eagles, following Zaha’s unsuccessful switch from Palace to Manchester United in 2013 before returning to London permanently two years later.

Going nowhere ❌



Roy Hodgson tells @GaryLineker that Wilfried Zaha is happy at #CPFC - and so is he!



Watch: https://t.co/qww5fVncdR pic.twitter.com/GEGU8lsi3D — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 10, 2018

“Do you know what, from my feeling, Wilfried has come back to the club, he’s now a father, he’s settled down and maturing, he’s loving life and loving his football,” Salako said.

“He’s at home at Selhurst and at Palace and he’d be crazy to move. I think he may even get an improved contract, I think he should at least get his head down and be there for next season and see where he goes from there.

“Obviously there is going to be interest, I think the sooner he dismisses that, go away and enjoy himself and then come back for pre-season [the better].

“Obviously say to the management and the board, they need to show some more ambition, sign some more quality players to ensure he’s playing in a good side.”

At the start of the season when I was watching from the sidelines I would not have thought I would be picking this up today... I want to thank God, my team, the manager & the fans for the non stop support. It’s been an overwhelming week & I’m very thankful 🙏🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/CkXo6lZlWo — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) May 9, 2018

Salako’s views will be encouraging for the Palace faithful who have seen their side become increasingly dependent on Zaha’s contributions this season.

The forward has eight goals and five assists to his name in the current campaign, and his all-round presence and attacking prowess have led Palace to 11th in the Premier League table and well clear of the relegation zone.

Roy Hodgson will be desperate to keep hold of his star man this summer and further build his side around Zaha ahead of next season.