Crystal Palace Legend Claims Star Man Would be 'Crazy' to Leave Selhurst Park in Summer

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Wilfried Zaha has enjoyed a sparkling season at Selhurst Park this season, leading his side from the front and proving a key player in firing Crystal Palace to Premier League safety.

The winger has recently become the first Palace player to be named the Premier League’s player of the month since striker Andy Johnson won the award in 2004, and former Eagles midfielder and coach John Salako has insisted that Zaha must stay put in south London.

According to the Evening Standard, Salako claims that the Ivory Coast forward would be 'crazy' to leave Selhurst Park this summer, having found the best form of his career this season with Palace.

Speculation has begun to mount regarding interest in Zaha from the country’s top clubs this summer, but Salako is not concerned about the 25-year-old’s future with the Eagles, following Zaha’s unsuccessful switch from Palace to Manchester United in 2013 before returning to London permanently two years later.

“Do you know what, from my feeling, Wilfried has come back to the club, he’s now a father, he’s settled down and maturing, he’s loving life and loving his football,” Salako said.

“He’s at home at Selhurst and at Palace and he’d be crazy to move. I think he may even get an improved contract, I think he should at least get his head down and be there for next season and see where he goes from there.

“Obviously there is going to be interest, I think the sooner he dismisses that, go away and enjoy himself and then come back for pre-season [the better].

“Obviously say to the management and the board, they need to show some more ambition, sign some more quality players to ensure he’s playing in a good side.”

Salako’s views will be encouraging for the Palace faithful who have seen their side become increasingly dependent on Zaha’s contributions this season.

The forward has eight goals and five assists to his name in the current campaign, and his all-round presence and attacking prowess have led Palace to 11th in the Premier League table and well clear of the relegation zone.

Roy Hodgson will be desperate to keep hold of his star man this summer and further build his side around Zaha ahead of next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)