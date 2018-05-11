Everton Boss Sam Allardyce Denies Reports of Wayne Rooney Exit Request Amid Strong DC United Rumours

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has denied reports that former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has asked to leave Goodison Park. 

32-year-old Rooney has been heavily linked with a move away from Everton and his reported destination is MLS franchise DC United in the United States.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of Everton's final game of the season against West Ham on Sunday, Allardyce told reporters (per the Liverpool Echo):

“I’ve answered those questions [about Wayne]. I’ve been asked five or six times. I can’t be tricked into saying something different.”

The reporter asking the question made clear that he had no intention to trick Allardyce, to which the former England boss quickly snapped back.

“You know what it’s like sat in my position." Allardyce said. "If any players wants to go he can. Wayne is a special player but any player can leave. The headline is not 'Sam says Rooney can go.' It’s 'any player can leave if they want to.' Whether he will is another matter.”

It is unclear whether any negotiations between Everton and DC United have already taken place, but Allardyce was keen to stress that such talks are out of his hands, suggesting that it is a matter to be discussed around the boardroom table at Goodison Park.

“It’s not my responsibility anymore to be at those levels of negotiations. Those areas are taken out of managers hands now. That’s not the case anymore.”

Everton travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham United this Sunday, in what could be Wayne Rooney's final game in an Everton shirt if a potential move does materialise as reported.

