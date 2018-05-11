Jose Mourinho 'Happy' to Secure Second Place Finish After Goalless Draw With West Ham

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Manchester United were held to a disappointing draw on Thursday evening against West Ham United but the result confirmed a second place finish in the Premier League for the Red Devils, something which pleased United boss Jose Mourinho.

The 0-0 draw means that United will finish in their highest position for five years and the Portuguese coach was insistent that although it wasn't quite what they set out to accomplish this season, finishing second is still an achievement in itself.

“We are the second best team in the Premier League, a fantastic competition with lots of good teams with six teams trying to finish first." Mourinho told the club's official website.

"I feel okay, I am not jumping around – that’s not my nature or my history. Manchester United are the same. We don’t celebrate second positions but we are happy because for a few months, we realised it was impossible to win the league and, of course, the target is the second position."

Mourinho also took time to comment on the match itself, suggesting that he was more than happy to come away from the London Stadium with a point. Despite initially setting up to go out and win the match, he did not regret any of his tactics during the match.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“I am [disappointed] but they [the players] had a good attitude, they played the way they should, they play to win the game like we planned. 

"But you need a point to finish second, you need a point to have a relaxed Sunday [against Watford] and when you get to minute 70-75 and you realise the game is under control and even with [Andy] Carroll playing more direct, we adapt very well to that change of style. It was just about keeping control of the game and finishing with the point we need."

The night was also a momentous occasion for United 'keeper David De Gea, as he kept his 18th clean sheet of the season to earn the Golden Glove. Mourinho insisted that the award was a reflection of not just De Gea, but the squad as a whole.

“Yes, he [David] has been terrific but the Golden Glove is about the team and it’s not about somebody analysing the goalkeeper and deciding this is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League. 

"It’s about the clean sheets and the clean sheets are about the team, so obviously we are all very happy for that, in relation to David but it’s a team achievement.”

