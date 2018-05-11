'Just the Start': Mohamed Salah Delights Liverpool Fans by Claiming His Future Is With the Reds

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Liverpool's superstar forward Mohamed Salah has quashed speculation about his immediate future by insisting his is 'happy' and has 'ambitions for the future' on Merseyside.

The Egyptian added Liverpool Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season to his overstocked personal trophy cabinet at the Reds' end of season awards gala on Thursday night.

The 43-goal forward had to leave the club ceremony early in order to travel to London to collect yet another bit of silverware - the FWA Footballer of the Year.

His unprecedented season has unsurprisingly drawn speculation, with Real Madrid chief among those linked with a move. While there are rumours of a new contract with Liverpoolhigh profile figures in Egypt have suggested that Salah should change clubs to play for the Reds' Champions League final opponents next season.

However, Salah himself eased the fears of any Liverpool fans that he might be off in the summer, with his words after collecting his club awards.

"I'm very happy here, I'm very happy and everything is fine,' Salah said, via MailOnline Sport.

"Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season and now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited.

"It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. We have had an unbelievable year."

Currently on a Premier League record-equalling 31 goals this season, Salah has one more game (against Brighton on Sunday) to set a new record, as well to claim the Golden Boot. Liverpool must avoid defeat at Anfield to ensure they finish in the top four, before heading to Kiev for the Champions League final with Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26.

