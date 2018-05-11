Juventus Reportedly Set €50m Asking Price for Gonzalo Higuain to Fund Summer Spending Spree

By 90Min
May 11, 2018

Juventus are preparing to cash in on Gonzalo Higuain this summer, with the Italian giants ready to accept offers of €50m for the frontman, according to reports in Italy. 

I Bianconeri chiefs have stated that the club must sell before they can buy "several top players" this summer, with the Scudetto champions-elect still chasing European glory. 

And according to Sport Mediaset, as quoted by Football Italia, the Allianz Stadium hierarchy are willing to sacrifice the French-born Argentina international. 

Higuain arrived from Napoli for €90m in 2016, and despite netting 55 goals in his two seasons with the club, the striker failed to make an impact during his side's Champions League showdowns with Real Madrid last season in the final and more recently at the quarter-finals stage. 

Furthermore, the poacher's age could also work against him, with the player turning 31 at the end of the year. 

The report claims that Paris Saint-Germain could be a potential destination for the attacker, with it thought Edinson Cavani is enjoying his last term at the Parc des Princes and Neymar said to be eyeing the exit door. 

Chelsea have also been another outfit named, with striker Alvaro Morata continuing to struggle to adapt to Premier League football and a return to Italy touted ahead of the upcoming transfer window. 

Strike partner Paulo Dybala was said to be the one amongst Juve's ranks who had attracted the most interest, with Atletico Madrid keen on luring the Uruguayan to the Wanda Metropolitano during the off-season. 

However, Juve would prefer to retain their 24-year-old talisman and offload Higuain instead. 

